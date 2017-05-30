NRGene Assembles its 300th Crop Genome

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Diverse maize, soybean, wheat, canola and cotton genotypes among those mapped

NRGene, the worldwide leader in genomic mapping, assembly, and referencing, has assembled 300 genomes of major crop plants in less than two years, enabling the highly accurate genome comparisons required to breed better seeds.

Before NRGene's technology, individual genomes took years to produce and then many more years to improve genome accuracy. With NRGene's DeNovoMAGICTM, the highest level of genome completeness and accuracy is achieved with a single assembly.

Over the past two years, assemblies have been created in cooperation with many of the world's leading universities, government research institutes and non-for-profit organizations, as well as global companies like Syngenta and Monsanto.

DeNovoMAGIC 3.0 delivers reference genomes quickly, accurately, and cost effectively, without requiring external data. It accelerates downstream analysis and reduces unnecessary technical work. DeNovoMAGIC assembles Illumina reads into long, phased sequences, delivering accurate assembly results, even from complex genomes, no matter the size, ploidy, or zygosity, for high quality genome mapping and productive breeding.

For crops with an existing reference genome, the DeNovoMAGIC assemblies enable researchers to elucidate the vast genomic diversity that exists within the crop species. Scientists are using this critical information to breed more productive new varieties with the highest nutritional values.

Many full genomes now exist in most of the key crops, and NRGene's PanMAGICTM combines the initial assemblies into an accurate genome-to-genome mapping to capturethe full diversity of the crop varieties, including all types of sequence differenceswithin the studied population, e.g. SNPs, InDels of any size, inversions, translocations, gene PAVs, and gene CNVs.

"Breeding is all about making the most of a given genomic diversity in a given crop. If your goal is to make genomics applicable for breeding you must describe crop diversity accurately and affordably," says NRGene CEO Gil Ronen. "Based on the feedback we get from our customers, we're doing that and more - allowing them to make major breakthroughs in the quest to increase the world's food supply with more productive, hardier seeds."

About NRGene

NRGene is a genomic big data company developing cutting-edge software and algorithms to reveal the complexity and diversity of crop plants, animals, and aquatic organisms for supporting the most advanced and sophisticated breeding programs. NRGene tools have already been employed by some of the leading seed companies worldwide as well as the most influential research teams in academia. www.nrgene.com





NRGene Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

amy@k2-gc.com

+1-913-440-4072 (+7 ET)

+972-9-794-1681 (+2 GMT)

