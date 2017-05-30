The Spanish developer secured financing for the Mafraq I y Mafraq II projects in late March. Completion is scheduled for June 2018.

UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, which is the parent company of Spanish solar project developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), announced that construction of the Mafraq I y Mafraq II PV projects in Jordan has started.

The ground-breaking ceremenoy was atended by the Jordan Minister of Energy Ibrahim Saif and the president of the local power utility NEPCO. The two projects ...

