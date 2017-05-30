Research and Markets - Ballistic Composites Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Demand for Ballistic Composites in Personal Protection Due to Light Weight & High Strength Properties

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ballistic Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global ballistic composites market is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.12%, from 2016 to 2021. The increasing demand for ballistic composites in personal protection due to its light weight and high strength properties is a major reason for the growth of the global ballistic composites market.

The global ballistic composites market is segmented into fiber type, matrix type, application, and region. The ballistic composites market, by fiber type is further segmented into aramid fiber, UHMWPE fiber, and S-Glass fiber. In 2015, aramid fiber had the largest market share in terms of value and volume owing to the high demand from helmets, vests, and shields applications.

The ballistic composites market by matrix type includes polymer matrix, polymer-ceramic matrix, and metal matrix types. The global ballistic composites market by matrix type is driven by polymer matrix in terms of both, value and volume. There is a high demand for polymer matrix for various applications such as helmets, and body vests, among others due to their unique properties such as low in weight, high friction, temperature resistance properties along with high toughness and impactand flexural strength.

The major applications of ballistic composites are vehicle armor, body armor, and helmets & face protection. There is a high demand for ballistic composites in vehicle armor as these composites are used in the manufacture of vehicle armor, offers the vehicles with high level protection against ballistic threats from bullets, missiles, and other ammunition. Also, the light weight property of the composites helps in reduction of the weight of military vehicles, providing ease and convenience in mobility.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems

Barrday Corporation

DSM

Dupont

FY Composites OY

Gaffco Ballistics

Gurit

Honeywell International Inc.

M Cubed Technologies, Inc.

MKU Limited

Morgan Advanced Materials

PRF Composites

Royal Ten Cate NV

Southern States LLC

Teijin



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



7 Ballistic Composites Market, By Fiber Type



8 Ballistic Composites Market, By Matrix Type



9 Ballistic Composites Market, By Application



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

