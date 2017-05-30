

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the European Commission has approved TRUMENBA (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive meningococcal disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B (MenB) in individuals 10 years of age and older. Adolescents and young adults are a critical demographic for vaccination against MenB due to inherent environmental and social risk factors such as close-quartered living and sharing behaviors.



Early symptoms can be misinterpreted as the flu, but meningococcal disease can lead to death within 24 hours.3 Despite antibiotic treatment, 10 to 15 percent of people with meningococcal disease will die.3 Of those adolescents who survive, three in five experience significant physical and mental disabilities.4 Adolescents remain a very important group for vaccination, as up to a quarter may be asymptomatic carriers of Neisseria meningitidis.



Pfizer said it continues to invest significantly in manufacturing processes and facilities to ensure a sufficient supply of TRUMENBA in Europe, where the majority of meningococcal disease cases (60 percent) among adolescents and young adults are caused by serogroup B



