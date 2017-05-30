NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Capital Link's 4th Annual Dissect ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.
Institutional Investors, Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the Forum at no cost. The Forum has been approved for 6 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.
REGISTRATION
To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: http://forums.capitallink.com/etf/2017/index.html.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager & Chairman - Davis Advisors
FORUM STRUCTURE
The Forum features thought provoking panel discussions by top industry experts, analysts, investors and senior industry executives on the latest trends and developments in Exchange-Traded Funds.
Topics and Discussions include:
- ETF Strategies in Today's Volatile Market
- ETF Trading & Liquidity
- Investing in Commodities
- Chasing High Yield
- Actively Managed vs. Smart Beta
- ETF Outlook - C-Suite
The Forum provides rich informational content coupled with unique networking opportunities.
FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
The Forum targets institutional investors, financial advisors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors.
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:
- Allianz Global Investors US LLC
- ALPS Portfolio Solutions
- BlackRock
- Cantor Fitzgerald
- Davis Advisors (NASDAQ: DUSA) (NASDAQ: DFNL) (NASDAQ: DWLD)
- Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
- ETF Securities (NYSE Arca: BCD) (NYSE Arca: BEF)
- Fidelity Investments
- Infrastructure Capital Advisors (NYSE Arca: AMZA) (NYSE Arca: PFFR)
- JP Morgan Asset Management
- Morgan Stanley
- New Jersey Division of Investment
- OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
- SummerHaven Investment Management
- Susquehanna International Group
- Teucrium Trading (NYSE Arca: CORN) (NYSE Arca: WEAT) (NYSE Arca: SOYB)
- Triogem Asset Management
- UBS
FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange
LEAD SPONSORS: Davis Advisors
SPONSORS: ALPs -- ETF Securities -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- SummerHaven Investment Management -- Teucrium Trading LLC
MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Jobs in ETFs -- Seeking Alpha
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: QWAFAFEW
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/etf/2017/index.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at funds@CapitalLink.com.
Telephone: +1-212-661-7566
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Capital Link is a global investor relations firm with strategic concentration, among other, on CEFs and ETFs with a track record of industry expertise spanning 20+ years. Capital Link organizes annually a series of investment forums in New York, London, Athens and Shanghai.
Nicolas Bornozis
funds@CapitalLink.com
+1-212-661-7566