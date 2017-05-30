NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Capital Link's 4th Annual Dissect ETFs Forum will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange.

Institutional Investors, Financial Advisors and Qualified Investors can attend the Forum at no cost. The Forum has been approved for 6 CFP/CIMA/CPWA CE Credits.

REGISTRATION

To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: http://forums.capitallink.com/etf/2017/index.html.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager & Chairman - Davis Advisors

FORUM STRUCTURE

The Forum features thought provoking panel discussions by top industry experts, analysts, investors and senior industry executives on the latest trends and developments in Exchange-Traded Funds.

Topics and Discussions include:

ETF Strategies in Today's Volatile Market

ETF Trading & Liquidity

Investing in Commodities

Chasing High Yield

Actively Managed vs. Smart Beta

ETF Outlook - C-Suite

The Forum provides rich informational content coupled with unique networking opportunities.

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

The Forum targets institutional investors, financial advisors, registered investment advisors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors.

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES:

Allianz Global Investors US LLC

ALPS Portfolio Solutions

BlackRock

Cantor Fitzgerald

Davis Advisors (NASDAQ: DUSA) (NASDAQ: DFNL) (NASDAQ: DWLD)

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

ETF Securities (NYSE Arca: BCD) (NYSE Arca: BEF)

Fidelity Investments

Infrastructure Capital Advisors (NYSE Arca: AMZA) (NYSE Arca: PFFR)

JP Morgan Asset Management

Morgan Stanley

New Jersey Division of Investment

OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

SummerHaven Investment Management

Susquehanna International Group

Teucrium Trading (NYSE Arca: CORN) (NYSE Arca: WEAT) (NYSE Arca: SOYB)

Triogem Asset Management

UBS

FORUM SPONSORS & MEDIA PARTERS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange

LEAD SPONSORS: Davis Advisors

SPONSORS: ALPs -- ETF Securities -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- SummerHaven Investment Management -- Teucrium Trading LLC

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Jobs in ETFs -- Seeking Alpha

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: QWAFAFEW

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/etf/2017/index.html

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at funds@CapitalLink.com.

Telephone: +1-212-661-7566

ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Capital Link is a global investor relations firm with strategic concentration, among other, on CEFs and ETFs with a track record of industry expertise spanning 20+ years. Capital Link organizes annually a series of investment forums in New York, London, Athens and Shanghai.

