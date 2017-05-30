Research and Markets - Food Service Packaging Market to Reach USD 84.33 Billion by 2022 - Increased Demand from Service Restaurants and Fast Food Outlets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Service Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The market for food service packaging is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as food & beverages, quick service restaurants, and fast food outlets. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable packaging material has fueled the market for food service packaging. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the food service packaging market.

This market is segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, application, and region. In terms of material, the plastic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, in terms of value; this is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the recyclability, cost-effectiveness, easy handling, and light-weight of plastic.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, and others (convenience food & processed food). The alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the 2016. However, the non-alcoholic beverages segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in demand for energy drinks, soft-drinks, and juices has propelled the market for food service packaging.

In terms of region, the market for food service packaging is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all regions by 2022. This is mainly due to emerging economies such as China, Southeast Asian countries, and India, urbanization, increase in fast food culture; and stable PEST (political, economic, social, and technological) conditions.



Companies Mentioned



Amcor Limited

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

BSI Biodegradable Solutions

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Plastic Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Dart Products Europe Limited

Excellent Packaging & Supply

Fabri-Kal

Genpak, LLC

GmbH & Co. Kg

Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Huhtamaki OYJ

ISAP Packaging SPA

International Paper Company

King Yuan Fu Packaging Co., Ltd.

London Bio Packaging

Reynolds Group Holding

Sabert Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Union Packaging

Vegware Ltd.

Westrock Company



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Food Service Packaging Market, By Material



7 Food Service Packaging Market, By Packaging Type



8 Food Service Packaging Market, By Application



9 Food Service Packaging Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5q7dc/food_service

