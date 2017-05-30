Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal Energy" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has appointed two new members.

Ryan Duffy, president and chief executive officer of Blackstone Energy Services Inc.; Laurence W. Zeifman, partner of Zeifmans LLP, have joined SusGlobal Energy's board. The appointments increase the number of SusGlobal Energy directors from five to seven of which five are Independent.

"We want talented leaders to be members of SusGlobal's board," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman and President of SusGlobal Energy. "Ryan and Laurence bring tremendous, technological, operational and leadership expertise and experience to the Company's board. I'm confident they will make enormous contributions as we build value for our shareholders. It's an enormously satisfying time to be part of SusGlobal Energy, and today's announcement adds to our ability to deliver on our promises."

"As we move forward, it's a huge benefit to be able to get advice from a board made up of such experienced business and technology leaders," said Gerald Hamaliuk, Chief Executive Officer, SusGlobal Energy. "Ryan and Laurence are well-respected corporate leaders whose insights and experiences will be key to moving SusGlobal Energy forward as a global provider of waste to energy."

With their addition to the board, Ryan will become a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Audit Committee, Laurence will also join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and will Chair the Audit Committee.

About Ryan Duffy

Mr. Duffy is the President and CEO of Blackstone Energy Services Inc. a Canadian firm that manages energy portfolios for a diverse range of companies across North America and the Caribbean. Blackstone is a leading provider of integrated custom energy management solutions that help large energy users manage their energy budget at risk, achieve efficiency improvements, implement renewable generation, and carbon offsetting. Prior to Blackstone Mr. Duffy worked with a number of Fortune 500 companies, including several in the energy space. Mr. Duffy is very active within the energy committee on Trans Canada's-Tolls Task Force, Union Gas'- Marketer Council, the IESO's - Information Technology Standing Committee, the Energy Services Association of Canada and the Canadian Manufactures and Exporters-Energy Committee. In addition he is a member of the Canadian Healthcare Energy Society, the Association of Power Producers of Ontario, the Ontario Energy Association, SWITCH Ontario, and was a former board member of Rethink Sustainability Initiative. For his community involvement and corporate successes, Mr. Duffy was recently awarded the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association's SMARTpreneur of the Year Award.

About Laurence Zeifman

Mr. Zeifman is a partner of Zeifmans LLP, ranked Canada's eighteenth largest CA firm with a total staff of over 100. For over twenty years, Mr. Zeifman served as managing partner, successfully steering its steady growth and emergence as a leading mid-sized firm, and continues to serve on the firm's management committee. As well, he has serviced the auditing, accounting and/or consulting needs of a clientele of medium-sized public and private companies, including those in the financial services and health care sectors, being instrumental in the growth of his clients, and assisting them in managing their growth. Mr. Zeifman has also played a key role in Zeifmans' quality control regime, maintaining compliance with the rules of professional conduct of CPA Ontario (formerly the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario), and the professional standards of CPA Canada (formerly the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants). Mr. Zeifman is Zeifmans' contact partner to Nexia International, Chair of Nexia Canada and a member of Nexia International's Marketing and Business Development Committee. Nexia is an international network of accounting firms, and one of the ten largest accounting organizations in the world.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. is a renewable energy company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal Energy into a significant sustainable waste to energy provider. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

