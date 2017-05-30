Bravatek Solutions, Inc.: Bravatek Brings on Top-tier Sales Executive

The Company is attracting top talent with its strong Board and highly-qualified Management Team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVTK), a next generation cyber security software, hardware and solutions provider, today announced that it has retained a nationally known sales executive, Mr. Jim Brown as a Vice President of Sales to coordinate sales activity, and oversee the installation of its nationwide sales organization.

Mr. Brown is a prominent and qualified sales and marketing executive with over twenty years of sales experience with technology-based firms. Jim has an impressive track record of making things happen--including contributing large sales volumes while also leading the development of local and national sales efforts. Jim's expertise in developing prominent sales processes, implementing effective client training strategies, and launching effective marketing initiatives should help Bravatek increase revenues while making sure clients get up and running, smoothly and efficiently. In addition to leading major corporate sales efforts, Mr. Brown has helped launch effective marketing communications programs and cloud-based software training programs for several Fortune 500 companies, including the Xerox Corporation, Comcast Business Services and United Airlines.

Bravatek projects that its domestic sales organization will grow to over a hundred technology, software, telecom services and hardware representatives by the end of 2018. These reps will represent the "best of the best" in sales, service, training and installation. Bravatek's goal is to create the most revered team ever assembled in the cyber security software industry. The model for future growth will be based on the same model that Jim helped launch on behalf of Comcast Business Services. When Jim started there, they were generating approximately $300,000 in revenue during Year 1, only to exceed $1 billion dollars of revenue by Year 6.

Bravatek has also asked Jim to act as the Western Regional Director of Government Services, and in this capacity, Jim will oversee the implementation and management of our software implementation team. Jim will also oversee Bravatek's Military Services Program, thereby giving leverage to Bravatek's existing government contract vehicles, IDIQs, MSAs, etc. that are already signed, but are now capable of being rapidly implemented nationwide. Jim has over twenty years of sales and management experience and is known for excellent team-building and sales management in Internet technology, digital communications and the broadband services industries.

Jim has led sales teams that have successfully implemented technology-based solutions for municipal, corporate and military-based infrastructures. He is currently working on major cloud-based installations for municipal and corporate clients in the cities of Phoenix, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Denver. Jim is also available to handle various other projects based upon Request for Proposals (RFPs) for cyber security solutions sought by those municipal, corporate and government entities.

Mr. Brown will work closely with the Bravatek executive team to present a comprehensive cyber security communication platform for United States military operations throughout the West Region with special emphasis upon email server environments.

"Bravatek Solutions, Inc.'s national and international sales initiatives have now obtained a significant marketing and sales advantage with the retention of this seasoned sales executive. Our 'First to Market' sales strategies will hopefully result in significant growth with sustainable sales both nationally and internationally in 2017 and beyond," commented Bravatek Solutions, Inc.'s Chairman & CEO, Thomas A. Cellucci, PhD, MBA.

Jim's family lives in the State of Colorado, where Jim's wife is currently the Lt. Governor of Colorado.

