HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) announced today the company has added Smita Ohri M.D as a Medical Advisor to the company, Dr. Ohri will advise the company on new CBD-products specific to her core expertise inclusive of but not limited to hormone treatment, general health & fitness, detox, anti-aging lotions/salves and dieting supplement. Furthermore Dr. Ohri will advise the Company relative to patient testing and results as well conduct medical trials and gather real life testimonials related to the company's products.

Smita Ohri, MD is the Medical Director and owner of Forever Young Complete Healthcare & BodyLogicMD of Edison. She uses bioidentical hormone therapy and customized nutrition and fitness programs to treat the symptoms of hormonal imbalance. Symptoms can start as early as in the mid-thirties, perimenopause, menopause and andropause and may present as a lack of vitality and energy, stress, relationship problems, insomnia, mood swings, irritability, low libido, depression, night sweats, weight gain and fatigue. Dr. Ohri believes in a true partnership with her patients and spends considerable time to understand them in depth and treat their troubling symptoms. Her other interests are in practicing Aesthetics Medicine and Stem cell solutions.

Board Certifications, Associations and Training:

Member of BodyLogicMD a national network of highly trained physicians specializing in Natural Bioidentical Hormone Therapy.

Member of the American Academy for Anti-Aging Medicine

Extensive training in anti-aging provided by the fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine

Member of the North American Menopause Society

Member of the American Academy of Family Practice

Member of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine

Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice & Board

Board Certified in Anti-Aging Medicine

Board Certified in Family Medicine

Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Ohri states, "CBD products have been in my sightline for quite a while now but I did not find anyone to work with until I came across Canbiola and their unique product line, management team and marketing strategy. They are truly committed to helping people. I see a lot of possibilities for new product development inside my field of expertise where CBD will add benefits for my patients and others with similar symptoms and illnesses".

Mr. Marco Alfonsi, CEO of Canbiola, stated, "We aim to build a team of professionals to further develop and market current and new products based on real life expertise. Dr. Ohri has an amazing background and we are very proud to add her as our first medical advisor for the company."

About Dr. Ohri

Dr. Ohri grew up in India, the land of Ayurveda -- an ancient science of self-healing encompassing diet and nutrition, lifestyle, exercise, rest and relaxation, meditation, breathing exercises and medicinal herbs. In the initial phase of her life she was intensely trained in allopathic medicine, completing two residencies in family medicine and in OB-GYN. She has now come back to her roots in Integrative Medicine practice, where she delivers personalized care to her patients by optimizing their hormones, highest grade, clean supplements-that may include herbs as well as advice on lifestyle and diet. Dr. Ohri has had tremendous success in healing her patients and putting them on track for optimal health but she sometimes struggles with achieving complete success in some patients. These patients, she believes, may have smoldering auto immune disease, poor quality of foods on the table, lack of exercise and motivation, stresses of daily life, family relationship problems etc. She was introduced to positive effects of CBD by some of her patients that were using it on their own, with great success, to reduce their aches and pains and stress levels. Something so natural, simple and a non-psychoactive plant extract appeared to be produce tremendous health benefits; better sleep, reduced aches and pains, weight loss, overall increased sense of well-being etc. with no apparent side effects! This got her interest and attention to delve deeper into the benefits of CBD, to do more research and apply her medical expertise to have input for new CBD formulations for myriad conditions she sees routinely in her practice.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

The company also owns two technological solutions, Wrapmail (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, as well Prosperity Systems and the Bullseye platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward looking statements and risks and uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

For more complete information regarding our business at Canbiola.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Canbiola Investor Relations

IR@canbiola.com

Phone (516) 595-9544

http://www.canbiola.com

Twitter Facebook



