MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the creation of the Processor Spotlight Series as an integral part of the educational program at this year's PROCESS EXPO taking place September 19-22, 2017 at Chicago's McCormick Place. The Processor Spotlight Series will include a wide variety of speakers from successful food processing companies who will cover topics of critical concern from the food processor's perspective. The slate of speakers for the 2017 Processor Spotlight Series includes:

Mike Bartikoski, Senior VP of Operations, Land O'Frost

Aaron Merrell, CEO, Plato Pet Treats

Fabio Nunes, Latin American Poultry Processing Consultant

Justin Shimek, CEO, Mattson Food Development

Richard Thompson, former CEO, Freshpet

Ted Wampler, President, Wampler's Farm Sausage Company

Judith Winfrey, President, PeachDish

"The speakers in the Processor Spotlight Series bring a unique perspective to the PROCESS EXPO educational program," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "They will provide strategic insights on topics such as exploiting niche opportunities, consumer trends, workforce issues, plant innovations, R&D and much more -- all topics that attendees at the show will not want to miss."

The Processor Spotlight Series is just one component of the 2017 PROCESS EXPO University educational program. This year's program includes 30+ hours of educational sessions including a special Food Safety program put on by the experts of the Food Safety Summit, in addition to a wide range of speakers addressing important technical topics for food and beverage industry professionals.

Admission to any of the sessions of the Processor Spotlight Series is included in the show floor exhibits registration for PROCESS EXPO 2017. For more information about the show or to review the educational program please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2017 contact Grace Cular Yee, FPSA Vice President, Sales at gyee@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1220.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

