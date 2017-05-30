Global Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook (2012-2021) - By Consumer (Retail, Corporate), Key Trends & Risk - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook for 20 Countries - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Consumer (Retail, Corporate), Key Trends and Risk" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 20 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides market size and forecast of global travel prepaid cards, covering four market segments and sub-segments for each of the 20 countries.

It provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry. It also includes market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in overall open loop prepaid market segment. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.



Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Reasons to Buy



Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five year forecast (2012-2021) for open loop travel cards and overall prepaid card industry.

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks in prepaid cards industry.

Gain insights into market attractiveness relative to other global markets through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Attractiveness and Risk Index.



Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report



2 China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 China Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



8 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2xqs2j/global_travel

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716