PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Sven Ombudstvedt

For Immediate Release 30 May 2017

PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Sven Ombudstvedt

Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has re-elected as its Chairman the Independent Director Sven Ombudstvedt. Vice-president of the Russian Union of Chemists Andrei G. Guryev was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At its meeting, the Board of Directors Meeting approved the leadership and membership of the Board committees. The Audit Committee will be chaired once again by Independent Director Marcus Rhodes; Andrey A. Guryev was appointed Chairman of the Strategy Committee; Independent Director James Rogers will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, while the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by Igor Antoshin, and the Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Ivan Rodionov.

The Board of Directors also called an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (EGM) on 5 July 2017. At its previous meeting, the Board of Directors recommended that shareholders approve a dividend in the amount of RUB 2,719.5 million, or RUB 21 per ordinary share (RUB 7 per GDR) from the undistributed net income as of 31 December 2016. The record date for shareholders eligible to receive dividends is was recommended to be set as 17 July 2017.

These decisions were taken at the first meeting of the Board of Directors that was elected by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 30 May 2017. The new Board of Directors, more than half of whose members are non-executive directors, includes:

Sven Ombudstvedt Andrey G. Guryev Andrey A. Guryev Igor Antoshin Marcus Rhodes James Rogers Ivan Rodionov Mikhail Rybnikov





Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%), as well as ammonia and nitrogen-based fertilizers.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia.

PhosAgro has 2.1 billion tonnes of resources (according to JORC) of high quality apatite-nepheline ore. The Company's mines and phosphate rock production facilities are located in the mountainous areas of the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk region of northwest Russia, whereas its fertilizer and feed phosphate production assets are located near the city of Cherepovets in the Vologda region and near the city of Balakovo in the Saratov region of southwest part of European Russia.

PhosAgro's 2016 IFRS revenue was over USD 2.8 bln and EBITDA was USD 1.08 bln.

For further information on PhosAgro please visit: www.PhosAgro.com