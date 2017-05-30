According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global agricultural films marketis projected to grow to USD 11.06 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005655/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global agricultural films market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Agricultural Films Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Agricultural films are used to protect crops or fodder from the wind, rain, and other environmental effects that may damage the harvest or cattle feed. The rising need to extend the number of cultivation days to meet the growing demand for food is boosting the adoption of agricultural films.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the application type, the report categorizes the global agricultural films market into the following segments:

Mulch films

Greenhouse films

Silage films

Mulch films

"Agricultural films are most widely used as mulch films since it protects the soil from erosion and suppresses the growth of unwanted plants around cropssays Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for warehouse and storage research.

More farmers are expected to adopt mulch films in the coming years, as the product awareness increases in tandem with growing product availability. Mulch films also prevent water evaporation, helping in moisture retention in the soil, which results in the increase in crop yields.

Greenhouse films

A greenhouse is a see-through structure with walls and roof made of materials such as glass or plastic films and used to grow plants under regulated climatic conditions. This structure can trap the desired amount of warmth from the sunlight and distribute the heat evenly to help crops and plants attain the desired growth. This mechanism is useful when the outside temperature is cold that may stunt the growth of plants. Greenhouse films are plastic films that are widely used in greenhouses to create the transparent structure. In 2016, the US had the highest market share among the greenhouse vegetable producers, followed by the Netherlands and Canada.

Silage films

"Silage films are used to protect the forage or fodder for the cattle or live stocks, and nearly a 1000 kilotons of agricultural films are expected to be used as silage films by the end of 2017says Shakti.

Wrapping the fodder with silage films facilitates the formation of lactic acid, and as a result, the fodder becomes more nutritious and rich in vitamins. As the fodder is wrapped in the films with little or no air, the fodder retains it nutritional values for a longer period and can be used during a fodder shortage or during seasons when fodder cannot be grown in copious quantities.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

Berry Plastics

ExxonMobil

The Dow Chemical Company

Browse Related Reports:

Safes and Vaults Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Ship Loaders Market 2017-2021

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like logisticspackaging, and tags and labels. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005655/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com