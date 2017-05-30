ARLINGTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Lean Construction Institute is proud to co-present the 8th Annual Lean Construction Summit on June 17, where hundreds of Lean professionals will come together to learn how organizations have effectively implemented LEAN Construction as a project delivery approach to eliminate construction waste through project lifecycles. The event, to be held at Marriott Minneapolis Southwest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is presented in partnership with Construction Users Roundtable (CURT), Construction Industry Institute, and the Associated General Contractors of America.

Lean Design and Construction are rapidly becoming the standard for project planning across the U.S., with 28% of the companies in the $712b construction market having implemented at least one Lean practice. The Lean Construction Summit is designed for owners, general contractors, design professionals, trade partners, and other project leaders who are responsible for selecting delivery systems or seek to drive change within their organizations. "We're proud to co-host this event, which offers something for individuals at every level of decision-making in the Lean delivery process," said Dan Heinemeier, LCI Executive Director. "Each presentation will close with key takeaways to help attendees determine their own next steps for implementing Lean as a project delivery approach."

The 2017 Lean Construction Summit Seeks To:

(1) Share, from the experience of others, how organizations have effectively implemented Lean Construction as a project delivery approach. Specific topics include:

How basic Lean Construction principles and enabling behaviors improve success on projects and in organizations;

How increasing workflow predictability improves project safety, quality, cost and duration;

How contracts enable or hinder project success;

How collaboration within the project organization and along the entire value stream increases value for all parties; and

How owners and project teams overcame challenges and improved performance using Lean Construction principles and practices in their organization and on projects.

(2) Provide guidance for Owners implementing Lean as a project delivery approach on capital projects for various levels of decision makers, using Q&A as well as qualified and experienced panelists.

(3) Provide key takeaways to help audience members determine their own next steps for implementing Lean as a project delivery approach.

The CURT|LCI|CII|AGC Lean Construction Summit was developed by LCI and CURT's Project Delivery Committee, which includes representatives from Boldt Construction, BMW Constructors, DuPont, General Motors, Jacobs Engineering. Johnson & Johnson; KBR, Merck & Co., Inc., Procter & Gamble, Pentair; SimplexGrinnell, U.S. Architect of the Capitol, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

About the Lean Construction Institute: Founded in 1997, LCI is a non-profit, membership-based organization with a vision to transform the built environment through Lean implementation. With common language, fundamental principles and basic practices, LCI aims to increase stakeholder satisfaction and project delivery value. The design and construction industry's productivity level has remained nearly stagnant in 50 years as other industry's thrive, but LCI sets out to improve the industry by facilitating continuous education through their Transforming Design and Construction book series, Lean instructional training courses and the annual LCI Congress and Design Forum. LCI advocates for using a variety of tools and techniques that help promote collaborative planning, waste elimination and work-site safety. For more information, please visit www.leanconstruction.org

