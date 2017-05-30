Global Ready Meals Market 2017-2021: High Demand for Premium RTE Foods, Growth Prospects in e-commerce & Increase in Number of Private Label Brands - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ready meals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ready meals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installation sales, volume, and value. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for natural and organic products. Owing to increasingly busy lifestyles, it has become nearly impossible for individuals to prepare healthy meals at home. As a result, they often end up eating out, which becomes a catalyst for the onset of various medical conditions such as obesity and heart problems. Vendors of ready meals are now coming up with products that are completely organic and natural. As chemical-based products are often perceived to be harmful to health, consumers are gradually preferring more natural and organic foods.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expansion in retail landscape. Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready meals are primarily sold by large organized retailers, and vendors in the market are highly dependent on these retailers. Supermarkets are a major distribution channel that supply nutritious and affordable food products. Given the rise in population, the demand for these supermarkets is also growing.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is preference for fresh and home-cooked foods. Across the globe, people are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety of the food that they consume. This could hamper the growth of the processed food market, including ready meals, as consumers are looking for more fresh foods. The past few years have recorded a drastic rise in the occurrence of health problems such as diabetes, digestive disorders, allergies, and obesity worldwide. People are becoming increasingly health-conscious and aware of the foods they eat, which is fueling the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain vitamins, fibers, and naturally occurring minerals.

Key vendors



2 Sisters Food Group

Conagra Brands

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestlé

Unilever

Other prominent vendors



Advanced Fresh Concepts

Fleury Michon

General Mills

Greencore Group

Hormel Foods

Iglo Group

ITC

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Smithfield Foods

Findus

The Schwan Food

Tyson Foods

