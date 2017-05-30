sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2017 | 17:11
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Ready Meals Market 2017-2021: High Demand for Premium RTE Foods, Growth Prospects in e-commerce & Increase in Number of Private Label Brands - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ready Meals Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global ready meals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ready meals market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installation sales, volume, and value. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for natural and organic products. Owing to increasingly busy lifestyles, it has become nearly impossible for individuals to prepare healthy meals at home. As a result, they often end up eating out, which becomes a catalyst for the onset of various medical conditions such as obesity and heart problems. Vendors of ready meals are now coming up with products that are completely organic and natural. As chemical-based products are often perceived to be harmful to health, consumers are gradually preferring more natural and organic foods.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is expansion in retail landscape. Organized retailers have grown worldwide with the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Ready meals are primarily sold by large organized retailers, and vendors in the market are highly dependent on these retailers. Supermarkets are a major distribution channel that supply nutritious and affordable food products. Given the rise in population, the demand for these supermarkets is also growing.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is preference for fresh and home-cooked foods. Across the globe, people are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety of the food that they consume. This could hamper the growth of the processed food market, including ready meals, as consumers are looking for more fresh foods. The past few years have recorded a drastic rise in the occurrence of health problems such as diabetes, digestive disorders, allergies, and obesity worldwide. People are becoming increasingly health-conscious and aware of the foods they eat, which is fueling the demand for fresh foods as they are unprocessed and contain vitamins, fibers, and naturally occurring minerals.

Key vendors

  • 2 Sisters Food Group
  • Conagra Brands
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Nestlé
  • Unilever

Other prominent vendors

  • Advanced Fresh Concepts
  • Fleury Michon
  • General Mills
  • Greencore Group
  • Hormel Foods
  • Iglo Group
  • ITC
  • JBS
  • Sigma Alimentos
  • Smithfield Foods
  • Findus
  • The Schwan Food
  • Tyson Foods

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl5hfl/global_ready

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire