LibraryBub Presents June 2017 Best Books From Independent Publishers

Today LibraryBub announces its June 2017 titles of the month in its continued service of connecting librarians with award-winning and best-selling books from independent publishers. All the recommended titles are among the best-selling books in their genre or have won awards. Each of them is available on Amazon and has been carefully selected from hundreds of submissions.

LibraryBub CEO,Alinka Rutkowska, said, "Library patrons come from every walk of life and tend to be voracious readers and librarians have such a demanding job of providing the best books for them. I'm excited to be able to help librarians find the most valuable books for their patrons."

Below is June's selection by category:

FICTION:

Mystery, Thriller & Suspense:

Dark Fissures (Book Three of the Rick Cahill series) by Matt Coyle (ISBN: 978-1608092260)

Death on Lake Michigan by Steven Arnett (ASIN: B015NM9RSA)

The Perfect Husband (Book One of the Sydney Harbour Hospital series) by Chris Taylor (ISBN: 978-1925119244)

Action & Adventure:

That Woman: beating the odds in colonial New York by Wayne Clark (ISBN: 978-0992120269)

Science Fiction & Fantasy:

Absolution (The Awakening) by Ashley Lucero (ISBN: 978-0997201680)

Welcome to the Madhouse (Book One of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki (ASIN: B01LZC73OT)

The Demon Girl's Song by Susan Jane Bigelow (ISBN: 978-1940924151)

Coyote's Daughter (New Legends of the Southwest) by Corie J. Weaver (ISBN: 978-1940924007)

Mirror of Stone by Corie J. Weaver (ISBN: 978-1940924021)

Dear Maude (Book One of the Dear Maude trilogy) by Denise Liebig (ISBN: 978-1543024968)

No One Dies in the Garden of Syn by Michael Seidelman (ISBN: 978-0994969507)

Missing (Book Two of the Lessons from Fiori series) by Peggy M. McAloon (ISBN: 978-0962779213)

Christian Fiction:

An Unforgivable Secret (Book One of the Amish Secrets series) by J. E. B. Spredemann (ISBN: 978-1940492018)

Contingency (Book One of the Covenant of Trust series) by Paula Wiseman (ISBN: 978-0981964829)

Children ' s:

The Adventures of Flapjack: The Collar of Courage by Dan Cohen (ISBN: 978-1457525209)

Author Gator: don't judge a book by its cover by Joshua Benya (ISBN: 978-0692868577)

The Cats who Crossed Over from Paris (Book One of the Inca Cat series) by R.F. Kristi (ISBN: 978-1483584799)

Kobee Manatee: Shipwreck Sea Friends by Robert Scott Thayer (ISBN: 978-0997123937)

NON-FICTION:

Business:

Mind Maps for Effective Project Management by Maneesh Dutt (ISBN: 978-9352060443)

Focus on LinkedIn (Book Seven in the Professional Business series) by Richard G. Lowe Jr (ISBN: 978-1943517213)

Breathe...: just steps to breathtaking speeches by Brenda C. Smith (ISBN: 978-1460277003)

Health, Family & Lifestyle:

Heal Your Brain: Heal Your Body: how EMDR therapy can heal your body by healing your brain (Clinical Strategies in Psychotherapy, Volume 2) by Esly Regina Carvalho (ISBN: 978-1941727317)

A Different Joy: the parents' guide to living better with autism, dyslexia, ADHD and more... by Sarah-Jane Critchley (ISBN: 978-0993255144)

Raising Kids with Love, Honor, and Respect: recipes for success by Edie Jones (ISBN: 978-1629012162)

Crafts & Hobbies:

Relax Creatively - Fabric Painting (Book One in the Fast & Easy Guide series) by Margot Krekeler (ISBN: 978-0648029403)

Computers & Technology:

Build your own Computer: An illustrated step-by-step practical guide to planning and building a modern personal computer: 3rd Edition by Hugh Pittman (ISBN: 978-0994221339)

Jennifer Geist of Open Books Press says, "We're new to LibraryBub, so we weren't sure what to expect when we decided to feature Wide as the Wind by Edward Stanton. We were pleasantly surprised by a very high open and click rate, which will translate into increased discoverability and more sales over time. We've already seen a bump in the Amazon ranking, which is always great news for publishers and authors."

