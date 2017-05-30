

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House Communications Director Mike Dubke has resigned amid growing speculation about a possible major personnel shakeup in the Trump administration, US media reports.



The veteran Republican strategist was hired a little over three months to revamp the White House media strategy. He reportedly submitted his resignation in a private meeting with President Donald Trump on May 18.



Politico quoted Dubke as saying that Trump accepted it immediately, and he offered to stay until the end of Trump's foreign trip.



CNN reported quoting Dubke that he was resigning 'for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons,' and declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing.



Dubke's resignation comes amid reports that White House press secretary Sean Spicer could be replaced.



Dubke, who has been working as senior partner for Republican political advertising company Crossroads Media, joined the Trump administration in February.



He is also a founding partner of the strategic communications and public affairs firm, Black Rock Group. Politico reported that Dubke told the media outlet that he expects to go back to Black Rock.



