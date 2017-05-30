LAFAYETTE, CO--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - uBreakiFix will open in Lafayette on June 8 at 535 W. South Boulder Road. The fast-growing technology repair brand provides same-day repair service of all electronics, specializing in cell phone repair and computer repair at its more than 300 locations across North America.

The store will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 8 at 4 p.m., in addition to a grand opening celebration on June 10, with raffles and giveaways beginning at 10 a.m. and special guest appearances by professional athletes Delvin Hughley and Ron Egloff from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Free screen protectors will be given away with purchase of repair, while supplies last, and 10 percent of Saturday's proceeds will be donated to the Centaurus Athletic Department and the same percentage of Sunday's proceeds will benefit the Sister Carmen Community Center.

This is the brand's fourteenth location in Colorado, joining a location in Boulder and several stores throughout the greater Denver area. uBreakiFix Lafayette is the first location for owners Carmela Hughley, Jami Sisneros and Laura Sisneros.

"We are passionate about the focus on high-quality customer service that uBreakiFix has built its foundation upon," said Laura Sisneros. "Every step of the franchisee process has put us on a path to success and instilled immense pride as business owners," said Hughley. "We are excited to expand our Colorado reach and continue to adapt to our customers' ever-evolving tech needs."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo David Reiff and Justin Wetherill, a 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar tech repair alternative that was quick, affordable and provided a quality customer experience. Since its inception, the company has grown organically without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, offering phone screen repair, computer repair and more to consumers and businesses alike. To date, the company has completed more than 2.5 million repairs, including cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems.

uBreakiFix has more than 300 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development. uBreakiFix is known for its timely service, focus on providing an exceptional customer experience and its ability to fix anything and everything with a power button. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty and a price match guarantee.

"Our commitment to our customers is what drives our continual growth, innovation and improvement," said Wetherill, uBreakiFix CEO and founder. "We're always looking for ways to better serve the communities we call home. We're excited for the opportunity to bring reliable repair service and exceptional customer service to Lafayette and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix Lafayette CO is located at 535 W. South Boulder Road, Unit 210, Lafayette, CO 80026 and can be reached at: 720-536-8781. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

