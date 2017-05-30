

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced the election of Robert Agnew as chairman of the company's board of directors. Agnew is president and chief executive officer of Morten Beyer & Agnew, an international aviation consulting firm experienced in the financial modeling and technical due diligence of airlines and aircraft funding. He succeeds retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frederick McCorkle, who served as chairman since 2014 and will continue as a director.



Agnew has served on the board since 2004. He began his commercial aviation career at Northwest Airlines where he concentrated on government and contract sales, schedule planning and corporate operations research. After his years at Northwest, he served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at World Airways. Early in his career, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an officer and instructor navigator with the Strategic Air Command.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX