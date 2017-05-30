The global aluminum scrap recycling marketis projected to grow to 32.12 million metric tons by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005679/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aluminum scrap recycling market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global aluminum scrap recycling market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into secondary smelting and downstream segments.

Aluminum scrap recycling refers to the process by which aluminum scrap is recycled for reuse in applications and products. Energy and environmental conservation, increasing applications of aluminum in the automobile industry, increase in the adoption and construction of green buildings, and increase the adoption and practice of aluminum recycling are the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Technavio's research study segments the global aluminum scrap recycling market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Aluminum scrap recycling market in APAC

"APAC occupies the largest segment of the aluminum scrap recycling market, and is expected to show the fastest growth rate over the forecast periodsays Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

APAC provides a significant number of opportunities for the global aluminum scrap recycling market in the secondary smelting segment. Countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia contribute greatly to the secondary smelting capacity for aluminum globally.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Aluminum scrap recycling market in the Americas

Technavio analysts forecast the aluminum scrap recycling market in the Americas to reach 5.26 million metric tons by the end of 2017, due to the high volume of aluminum beverage can which need recycling. The increasing focus of the aluminum scrap recycling industry in the US on operations, including the recovery of aluminum and alloys of aluminum from secondary smelting and scrap and converting them into ingots or billets and manufacturing of pastes, flakes, or alloys is a key factor boosting the market growth.

Aluminum scrap recycling market in EMEA

"EMEA has witnessed a steady increase in the demand for aluminum scrap recycling supported by an increase in co-location of facilities both for primary aluminum and for its recyclingsays Kshama.

Currently, the increasing research and investigation activities in EMEA to improve the quality of aluminum scrap recycling are expected to fuel demand for the market growth in the region. Also, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions has also increased the consumption of aluminum casting parts and indirectly impacting the market growth.

The top vendors in the global aluminum scrap recycling market highlighted in the report are:

China Metal Recycling

Glencore

Hindalco Industries

Kuusakoski

Sims Metal Management

Browse Related Reports:

Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2017-2021

Global Metal Biocides Market 2017-2021

Global Fab Materials Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramicsolefins, and industrial gases. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005679/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com