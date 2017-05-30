HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, announced today the release of a free utility to identify unpatched systems. This utility performs a vulnerability assessment relative to the Shadow Brokers exploits, including those leveraged by the WannaCry ransomware. As has been widely reported in the media, the WannaCry ransomware and associated variants that affected nearly 300,000 machines in more than 150 countries took advantage of a known SMBv1 vulnerability within Microsoft Windows, for which critical patch MS-17-010 was issued on March 14.

"Although it can be easy to point a finger at the patching practices of an organization, IT and Security operations are complicated, varied and need to remain transparent to business operations. Technology must meet this challenge and stay in lock step with today's threats, while enforcing basic system governance hygiene," said Gabriel Gumbs, STEALTHbits VP of Product Strategy.

To perform this assessment, the Shadow Brokers Vulnerability Utility automatically enumerates Windows hosts in the environment, identifies Windows systems that are vulnerable to Shadow Brokers exploits, and verifies that systems have been successfully patched after remediation. The findings are captured in a report that can be shared with management to document the patch process.

"We're offering this free utility to cover the basics so we can all get back to talking about important security initiatives like governance and proactive controls. WannaCry and the vulnerability-of-the-day are a distraction. This utility will allow customers to deal with these distractions and move on," said Jonathan Sander, CTO of STEALTHbits Technologies.

The free Shadow Brokers Vulnerability Utility is available immediately. To download a free copy, click here. Or contact us at sales@stealthbits.com.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

STEALTHbits Technologies

sales@stealthbits.com

+1-201-447-9300



