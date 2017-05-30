CRAWLER2API AND WEX ANNOUNCE NEW AGREEMENT TO COMBINE TECHNOLOGIES

WEX and Crawler2api combine technologies to automate transactions for travel clients

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, today announced a new agreement with Crawler2api. Crawler2api is a leading provider of custom real-time APIs and transactional bots. The company aims to make data easily accessible for clients while eliminating the need for websites to maintain costly APIs or structured data feeds. Crawler2api's proprietary crawling framework enables its clients to request data required from publicly available websites or apps where an API is not available or is not sufficient.

In addition to enabling clients to easily gather and aggregate data using custom APIs, Crawler2api builds transactional bots that work together with the custom APIs to facilitate transactions without the need for human intervention. The agreement with WEX helps further automate transactions for Crawler2api's clients by facilitating the payment of suppliers with the benefit of automated reconciliation.

Ian Johnson, Commercial Director, Virtual Payments, WEX Europe, said, "Much like Crawler2api aims to simplify the gathering and aggregation of data within the travel industry, at WEX we aim to take the complexity out of making payments to travel suppliers. We are excited to work with Crawler2api to help automate the whole process for travel companies from displaying travel options from supplier websites and apps to paying a supplier when a booking is made."

Boris Bilsky, CEO, Crawler2api, said, "As the leading provider of virtual payment solutions with a strategic focus on the travel industry, WEX Europe is the right partner to provide our clients with a secure and proven supplier payment solution."

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing more than 10 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,700 associates. The Company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEX." For more information, visit www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

About Crawler2api

Crawler2api is the leading provider of custom real-time APIs and transactional bots for publicly available websites and apps that do not provide an API or have a rate- or data-limited API. Founded in 2016 in Munich, Germany Crawler2api aims to make data easily accessible while at the same time eliminating the need for websites to maintain costly APIs or other structured data feeds. Their proprietary crawling framework enables the use of the best interface every B2C company is offering: their website or their mobile app. Crawler2api's clients can request the data as they go instead of waiting to receive the data. And wherever the emulation of human activity is required to accomplish a specific transaction crawler2api builds transactional bots that go hand in hand with their custom APIs. To facilitate those automated transactions for their clients crawler2api has chosen WEX Europe as virtual card partner.

