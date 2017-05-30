Global $195.27 Billion Synthetic Leather Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Synthetic Leather Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Synthetic Leather Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $195.27 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Bio Based Synthetic Leathers Are Gaining Popularity

3.1.2 Huge Demand from Developing Countries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Synthetic Leather

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Synthetic Leather Market, By Application

4.1 Clothing

4.1.1.1 Belts

4.1.1.2 Tops

4.1.1.3 Jackets

4.1.1.4 Pants

4.1.1.5 Other Clothings

4.2 Furnishing

4.2.1.1 Sofas )

4.2.1.2 Chairs

4.2.1.3 Bean Bags

4.2.1.4 Other Furnishings

4.3 Bags, Purses & Wallets

4.4 Footwear

4.4.1.1 Formal Shoes & Boots

4.4.1.2 Sandals & Slippers

4.4.1.3 Sports Shoes

4.5 Automotive

4.5.1.1 Steering Wheel Covers

4.5.1.2 Door Trim, Knob & Gear Bot Covers

4.5.1.3 Seats

4.6 Other Applications

5 Synthetic Leather Market, By Type

5.1 Bio-Based Leather

5.2 PU Synthetic Leather

5.2.1.1 Microfiber Leather

5.3 PVC-Based Synthetic Leather

6 Synthetic Leather Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

8.2 H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

8.3 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.

8.4 Asahi Kasei

8.5 Huafeng Group

8.6 Fujian Tianshou

8.7 Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd

8.8 Mayur Uniquoters Limited

8.9 Alfatex

8.10 Kuraray

8.11 Wenzhou Imitation Leather

8.12 Jiaxing Hexin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

8.13 Toray

8.14 Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd.

8.15 Kunshan Xiefu Artificial Leather Co., Ltd.

8.16 Shandong Tongda Textile Machinery (group) Co.,Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9kd4jv/global_synthetic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716