Prospect Japan Fund - Statement re Rule 2.6 Extension

30 May 2017

The Prospect Japan Fund Limited

("TPJF")

Statement re Rule 2.6 Extension

On 10 January 2017, TPJF announced that it was in preliminary discussions with Prospect Co., Ltd. ("Prospect") in respect of a possible offer by Prospect for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of TPJF (the "Possible Offer").

In accordance with Rule 2.4(c) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") and further to the announcement made by TPJF on 2 May 2017 regarding an extension under Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, Prospect was required, pursuant to Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, by 5:00 p.m. on 30 May 2017 (the "relevant deadline"), to either (i) announce a firm intention to make an offer for TPJF in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or (ii) announce that it does not intend to make an offer for TPJF.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, at the request of the independent directors of TPJF, the Panel on Takeovers & Mergers (the "Panel") has consented to an extension of the relevant deadline, until 5:00 p.m. on 31 May 2017, to enable the parties to conclude their ongoing discussions. By this time Prospect must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for TPJF or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for TPJF, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This new deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available on TPJF's website (www.prospectjapanfund.com).

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

Enquiries:

The Prospect Japan Fund Limited

John Hawkins Tel: 01481 745918 Stockdale Securities Limited

(Financial Adviser to TPJF)

Daniel Harris

David Coaten Tel: 020 7601 6100 Prospect Co., Ltd.

Curtis Freeze Tel: +1 808 383 3833 Strand Hanson Limited

(Joint Financial Adviser to Prospect)

Stuart Faulkner

Matthew Chandler

James Dance Tel: 020 7409 3494 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Corporate Advisory department)

(Joint Financial Adviser to Prospect)

Ryo Kamisaku

Eiichi Igarashi Tel: +81 (0) 3 3284 1655

Stockdale Securities Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to TPJF and no-one else in connection with the Possible Offer.

Strand Hanson Limited, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as joint financial adviser to Prospect and no-one else in connection with the Possible Offer.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Corporate Advisory department), an investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, which is regulated by the Japanese Financial Services Agency, is acting exclusively as joint financial adviser to Prospect and no-one else in connection with the Possible Offer.

