Constellation Brands Inc: Constellation Brands to Present at the RBC 2017 Consumer and Retail Conference, May 31, 2017

VICTOR, N.Y., May 30, 2017 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that David Klein, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC 2017 Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. EST and is expected to cover the company's strategic business activities, financial and operational performance, and outlook for the future.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's website at www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com) by following the instructions in the "Investors" section. Following the presentation, the webcast will be available on the company's website for replay through the close of business on Friday, June 23, 2017. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentation and a reconciliation of any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures will also be available on the company's website in the "Investors" section under "Financial History".

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company's premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio, about 40 facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com (http://www.cbrands.com).

CONTACTS :

Media

Mike McGrew: 773-251-4934

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141

Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170





