Global $1.37 Billion Intumescent Coatings Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 & Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 -Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Intumescent Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Intumescent Coatings Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.37 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Technology Analysis

1.7 End User Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Oil and Gas Exploration across the Globe Is Providing Opportunity for the Market

3.1.2 Huge Investment Flow for Research and Development in Water Based Solvent

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Intumescent Coatings

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Application

4.1 Cellulosic Coatings

4.2 Hydrocarbons

5 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Product

5.1 Hard char

5.2 Soft char

5.3 Other Products

6 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Technology

6.1 Epoxy Based

6.2 Water Based

6.3 Solvent Based

7 Intumescent Coatings Market, By End User

7.1 Construction

7.2 Aerospace

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.7 Automotive

8 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M

10.2 AkzoNobel

10.3 Albi Manufacturing

10.4 Bollom Fire Protection

10.5 Carboline

10.6 Contego International Inc.

10.7 Crown Paints Limited.

10.8 Firetherm

10.9 Flame Control Coatings, LLC.

10.10 Hempel Marine Paints

10.11 Isolatek International

10.12 Jotun Group

10.13 Leighs Paints

10.14 No-Burn Inc.

10.15 Null Fire

10.16 PPG Industries

10.17 Rudolf Hensel GmbH

10.18 Sherwin-Williams

