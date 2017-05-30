Technavio analysts forecast the global camcorders marketto grow to USD 8.5 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005675/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global camcorders market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global camcorders market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on product type (general and traditional camcorders and professional camcorders), storage (mini-DV, DVD, HDD, and flash memory camcorders), application (media and entertainment, R&D, and security and surveillance), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

A camcorder is a portable electronic device that is used to record live videos and audios for later playback. It helps in the easy recording of events and is used by professionals for filmmaking. Professional camcorders are largely used in the growing entertainment and media industry. They are also used for security and surveillance in public places and various establishments.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global camcorders market:

Growing tourism industry

Growing global entertainment industry

Increasing need for security

Growing tourism industry

The tourism industry has been witnessing continuous growth due to the growing economy. Tourism has become one of the major industries in international commerce because of the increase in the number of new tourist destinations.

"The increase in international tourism departures coupled with the minimal expenditure incurred by travelers has resulted in the growth of the tourism industry, which, in turn, is driving the camcorders marketsays Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer electronics research.

Growing global entertainment industry

The entertainment industry has increased its focus towards covering projects for movie productions, television, live events, and concerts. The entertainment industry is dependent on not only the crew, but also on filmmaking equipment such as cameras, camcorders, and tripods. The swift growth of the film industry will have an impact on the entertainment industry. The resultant increase in the revenue generated from concerts and films will drive the demand for camcorders.

Increasing need for security

Safety and security have become very important owing to an increase in the number of crimes, which is leading to the increased demand for smart security systems. Security appliances are designed with the requirement to ensure the protection of people, establishments, homes, and buildings. Smart security systems have a built-in camera or video recorder to capture harmful and suspicious criminal activities.

"Security camcorders are useful for motion detection since they can record motion by detecting body heat. Some camcorders also have infrared illuminators for night vision. Such factors are driving the rising adoption of camcorders in the security sectorsays Ujjwal.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Docking Station Market 2017-2021

Global Binoculars Market 2017-2021

Global Wearable Camera Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like gamingpublishing and advertising, and media and entertainment services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005675/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com