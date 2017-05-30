Puration, Inc.: Puration US Patented Cannabis Extract Goes into New Beverage Line Produced by Alkame Holdings

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced that its U.S. Patented Cannabis Extract will be infused into a new beverage. The beverage is being produced by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM). North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) last week announced plans to launch the AmeriCanna Cafe CBD Infused Bottled Water at the upcoming Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo, June 9-11, in Miami with Special Guest and cannabis advocate, the Emmy Award winning talk show host, Montel Williams. The AmeriCanna Café CBD Infused Bottled Water will include CBD extracted by PURA.

CBD Infused Water Backed By Two U.S. Patents

The AmeriCanna Cafe CBD Infused Water is backed by the technology of two U.S. Patents - one from PURA and one form ALKM. The CBD is extracted through a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process licensed by PURA from NCM BioTech. The Patented process produces CBD with the highest purity avoiding the residual contaminants found from extraction solvents that contaminate other CBDs. The CBD is blended with water treated by a second U.S. Patented process, owend by ALKM, to create a premium oxygenated alkaline water, with natural antioxidants, that tastes great and offers more benefits than regular water. The Patented water treatment process, proven through a double-blind placebo, peer-backed research, has shown it can boost the immune system and physical performance. It is the only hydration water patented for high levels of stabilized dissolved oxygen to increase aerobic capacity and improve performance. The water is a powerful source of natural antioxidants which boost the immune system, and provide antioxidant protection.

