BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - RedCloud Consulting, a Bellevue-based boutique management-consulting firm, continues its rapid growth through expansion to Boise, Idaho, led by the addition of Melinda Hinson as Practice Director. Leveraging Melinda's more than 30 years of experience across brand management, marketing strategy, research and product management, with a particular expertise in healthcare, technology and consumer goods, RedCloud will serve clients across the Intermountain West staying true to the firm's approach based on integrity and transparency.

"With its vibrant economy, Boise has been an intriguing market for some time, so having the opportunity to add a leader with the pedigree of Melinda made it a reality," said Brett Alston, Managing Partner at RedCloud. "She has a unique blend of the smart, savvy, go-to-market knowledge needed to grow a business, but can dive deep into the technical details so critical in every sector of today's economy. We look forward to helping a new wave of clients across Idaho, and applying her skills and leadership across our existing projects."

Prior to joining RedCloud, Hinson was an entrepreneur having founded and successfully led a strategic marketing consultancy in Boise for more than 16 years. During this time she gained deep experience and expertise in the healthcare sector, working with St. Luke's Health System to create and deliver a communications curriculum for IT professionals, synthesize the IT strategic vision and help manage communications during the Epic implementation. Melinda also helped launch Blue Cross of Idaho's healthy communities grant program and carried out research and positioning work for Mercedes-Benz of Idaho and University of Idaho.

Melinda also brings a strong dedication to volunteering in her community. She currently serves on the Board of Directors at Anser Charter School and is an Alumni Governing Board at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health. Her commitment to healthcare is also quite personal, having authored three self-help books on health, fitness and nutrition.

RedCloud was founded on principles of integrity and transparency that continue to guide the firm's expansion to the Idaho market, ensuring that clients receive top value, reliability and service from a team of senior level consultants. In 2016 RedCloud was recognized as the nation's fastest growing firm by Consulting magazine, placed on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, as the 5th fastest growing company in the Seattle region by the Puget Sound Business Journal and as Washington State's top mid-sized company to work for by Seattle Business Magazine.

About RedCloud Consulting

Founded in 1995, RedCloud is a boutique Management Consulting firm based in Bellevue, WA that empowers businesses to realize their potential and reach peak performance. RedCloud executes projects with a complete and unwavering focus on accountability, dependability and results. We are able to achieve this by providing a broad array of both Business and IT Consulting in addition to staffing solutions to Enterprise clients. Red Cloud's professional services include Strategic Planning, Process Improvement, Project and IT Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and Business Intelligence Services. Learn more at: redcloudconsulting.com, or by following RedCloud on Twitter: @RedCloudConsult.

