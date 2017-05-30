Premium multilingual APAC hub will support 25 languages and accommodate over 500 workstations

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced its expansion into Malaysia. The site in Penang, opening in June 2017, will serve as another premium multilingual solutions hub for Teleperformance Asia Pacific. It will offer services in 25 languages from over 500 workstations.

"Teleperformance's award-winning Asia Pacific operations successfully delivers best-in-class global service capability with local market expertise, said David Rizzo, President, Teleperformance Asia Pacific. The opening of the Malaysia site comes on the heels of Teleperformance's recently expanded APAC operations in China, both spurred by increasing client demand for our multilingual services in the region."

Penang has been an attractive center for shared services for over 30 years. Recognized as one of the World Heritage Cities by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), it is a desirable place to work and live, resulting in a highly-educated talent pool with low attrition.

"Due to Teleperformance's reputation for superior services that drive client results, we're experiencing swift growth in the Asian market, said Paulo César Salles Vasques, Worldwide Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group The opening of the site in Malaysia will allow us to expand services to current clients while welcoming new ones."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2016, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €3,649 million (US$4,050 million, based on €1 $1.11).

The Group operates 163,000 computerized workstations, with 217,000 employees across 340 contact centers in 74 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: STOXX 600, SBF 120, Next 150, CAC Mid 60 and CAC Support Services. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

