Research and Markets - Global Industrial Starch Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 Featuring Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Roquette & Archer Daniels Midland Company

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Starch Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Industrial Starch Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period 2015 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Huge production of cornstarch worldwide

3.1.2 Quick growth of food processing sector

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Industrial Starch

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industrial Starch Market, By Source

4.1 Wheat

4.2 Potato

4.3 Corn

4.4 Cassava

4.5 Tapioca

4.6 Maize

4.7 Rice

4.8 Other Sources 5 Industrial Starch Market, By Function

5.1 Thickening

5.2 Gelling Agent

5.3 Binding

5.4 Mositure Retention

5.5 Film Forming Agents

5.6 Emulsifying

5.7 Stabilizing

5.8 Texturizing

5.9 Coating

5.10 Sizing

6 Industrial Starch Market, By Application

6.1 Feed

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.2.1.1 Beverages

6.2.1.2 Confectionery

6.2.1.3 Processed Foods

6.3 Other Applications

6.3.1.1 Textile

6.3.1.2 Corrugation & Paper Making

6.3.1.3 Cosmetics

6.3.1.4 Pharmaceutical

6.3.1.5 Construction & Building

6.3.1.6 Chemical

6.3.1.7 Mining & Drilling

6.3.1.8 Adhesive

7 Industrial Starch Market, By Product

7.1 Oxidized Starch

7.2 Cationic Starch

7.3 Native Starch

7.4 Ethylated Starch

7.5 Modified Starch

7.6 Unmodified Starch

7.7 Acid Modified Starch

7.8 Other Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

7.8.1 Other Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.8.1.1 Cyclodextrin

7.8.1.2 Hydrolysates

7.8.1.3 Maltodextrin

7.8.1.4 Glucose Syrups

8 Industrial Starch Market, By Form

8.1 Liquid

8.2 Dry Form

9 Industrial Starch Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Roquette

11.2 Cargill, Inc.

11.3 Altia Industrial Services

11.4 Tate & Lyle Plc

11.5 Ingredion Incorporated

11.6 Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag

11.7 The Tereos Group

11.8 Grain Processing Corporation

11.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.10 Royal Cosun

