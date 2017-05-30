USA TODAY NETWORK and Mesmerise Global Capture Oracle Team USA in VR Training For the 2017 America's Cup

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Segment included in NETWORK's Weekly VR Series, "VRtually There"

USA TODAY NETWORK and Mesmerise Global Ltd. partnered to produce virtual reality (VR) and 360 video content for USA TODAY NETWORK's "VRtually There". The VR film will go live in the USA Today application at 4pm US Eastern Standard Time, 9pm GMT.

With a focus on extreme travel, adventure, and VIP access, Mesmerise has produced a VR experience that puts viewers at the wheel of the fastest sailboats in the world with Oracle Team USA as they prepare to defend sailing's greatest prize and the oldest trophy in sport, The America's Cup. The Challenger will be one of five teams from either Great Britain, Japan, Sweden, France, or New Zealand who are competing in a playoff elimination series that began on May 26, 2017.

To capture the content, Mesmerise spent over two days filming in 360 with Oracle Team USA team at their training facility in Bermuda. Oracle Team USA granted Mesmerise and USA TODAY NETWORK unique access and allowed cameras to be mounted to the AC 45 racing yacht and to Skipper Jimmy Spithill, in order to immerse viewers in to the team's intense training.

"We are thrilled to be working with USA TODAY NETWORK's VR team to highlight Oracle Team USA," said Michael Dutton, SVP Content & Partnerships, Mesmerise Global. "Training for the America's Cup in a venue like Bermuda on a high-performance, high speed vehicle is exactly the type of story that VR360 video was made for."

Mesmerise Global is a new VR & 360 content and technology company whose founding team is comprised of former executives from BBC News, Microsoft, BSkyB, Associated Press and RYOT News. Mesmerise is based in London with offices in NY and LA and provides major media and news organizations with leading VR & 360 and interactive storytelling solutions and VR technologies.

"Mesmerise Global was founded by highly experienced entrepreneurs, media and tech executives forming a company that is known for spine-tingling VR experiences for leading brands globally," said Andrew Hawken, CEO of Mesmerise Global. "We believe we have an opportunity to transform the waypeople consume content and experiences and fire their imaginations."

USA TODAY NETWORK has been a leader in VR storytelling since 2014 with its award-winning VR experience, "Harvest of Change", in 2014. Currently, the NETWORK produces three VR and 360 stories each week for "VRtually There" and focuses on providing compelling, immersive story experiences in adventure, sport, and nature.

"The America's Cup piece is one of the most dynamic and immersive pieces we've created in the sports category," said David Hamlin, Executive Producer of "VRtually There". "Working with Mesmerise's top notch team, we are able to bring you on board the incredible Oracle sailboat as you join these amazing athletes who are sailing in defense of the America's Cup."

Oracle Team USA will defend the cup in a best of thirteen head-to-head match race series that starts June 17. The Oracle Team segment will be available on May 30th at 4 PM on USATODAY.com/vrtuallythere, YouTube and in USA TODAY's iOS and Android apps.

About Mesmerise

Mesmerise Global is a new VR company that offers a variety of services and technology solutions, including short form documentary production, CGI generated VR experiences, core VR technology "CAR" around analytics and reporting as well as VR consultancy services. Mesmerise Global already has a roster of major, global media organizations. Further information on http://www.mesmeriseglobal.com

About the USA TODAY NETWORK

The USA TODAY NETWORK is the largest local to national media network in the country. Powered by integrated and award-winning news organizations with deep roots in 109 local communities, plus USA TODAY, the multiplatform news network informs and engages more than 110 million people every month through its diverse portfolio of digital, mobile, and publishing products.

