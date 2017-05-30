Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract to drill 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) of reverse circulation drilling at the Bruner Gold Project, Nye County, Nevada.

H1 2017 Exploration Program

The Company will commence exploration drilling at the Bruner Gold Project on or about June 11, 2017, having contracted for 3,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling in a total 18-20 holes in the upcoming drilling program. Ten to twelve holes in 5-6 fans of two holes each are planned to test beneath the largest silica-adularia alteration spire located at the north end of the Historic Resource Area ("HRA") on the property. Newmont drilled one hole (BRU-056) to the east of the alteration spire which intersected 45 feet (13.7 metres) of 1.19 gpt Au, including two 5-ft (1.5 metre) intercepts of +4 gpt Au from 95-145 feet (29-44 metres) down hole, and a second interval of 0.69 gpt Au from 355-390 feet (1.08-119 metres) down hole. This hole lies peripheral to the large alteration spire and is currently not included in the resource at the HRA.

The second half of the drilling program will test for extensions to the deep higher grade intercepts encountered at the end of the 2014 drilling program at the Penelas resource area, encountered primarily in breccias at a depth of 600-800 feet below the surface. Project geologists believe these deeper intercept reflect a deep boiling zone that hasn't been intersected by drilling except for the late 2014 drilling completed by the Company. Those drill holes intersected 22.8 metres at 3.34 gpt Au (B-1430), 24.4 metres at 3.13 gpt Au (B-1446C (a core hole)), and 9.1 metres at 14.73 gpt Au (B1436 to end of hole), across a distance of up to 300 metres apart. A total of 6-8 holes are planned to test the ground between these three holes from 2014.

Greg Hahn, President and COO of the Company, stated, "These exploration holes have been in the planning stages since early 2015. It is only now, having closed the most recent financing, that we can drill these targets,using our limited financial resources in 2015 to buy out the patented claims, on which half of the resources lie, and in 2016 and Q1 2017 to negotiate the buy-out of Patriot Gold's 30% working interest in the project. We now own 100% of the project and can move forward with testing these attractive targets."

The drilling program is expected to take most of the months of June and July to complete, with assay results expected to start to return in early July. Drill samples will be transported to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Sparks, Nevada, where they will be dried, crushed, split and pulverized and from whence a representative sample split of pulps will be sent to the ALS Minerals analytical facility in Vancouver, BC for gold and silver fire assays.

Successful drilling results will be followed by any necessary permit amendments and continued drilling.

Greg Hahn, President and COO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the technical data contained in this press release.

