HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will participate at the Master Limited Partnership Association (MLPA) Investor Conference from May 31 to June 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Brandon Anderson, president of the general partner, and other members of management will attend and meet with investors during the conference.

A copy of the meeting materials will be available beginning on the morning of May 31, 2017 on the Investor Center section of the Partnership's website at http://www.tcpipelineslp.com/events-and-presentations.html.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in seven federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

