Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will detail cutting-edge device experiences designed to excite users

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that top executives from Microsoft, a global technology company with a presence in China for over 20 years, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017. Microsoft vice presidents, Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Wednesday, June 7 in the Kerry Hotel, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 to discuss how the company and its partners are "building the possible" with cutting-edge device experiences uniquely designed to excite users. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China.

Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will present a collection of innovative Windows devices and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences from key partners to demonstrate the future of computing and its ability to improve people's lives, transform business and create new experiences. The keynote also will cover how Microsoft services and solutions are generating strength within the industry and new opportunities for partner ecosystems.

"Microsoft's work with partners to empower developers and improve everyday life through their products and services is truly what it means to 'build the possible'," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "This tech giant has long been an instrumental leader in the technology sector and innovation is at the root of their success. We are excited to welcome Peter Han and Rodney Clark to the CES Asia 2017 keynote stage."

As vice president, partner devices and solutions, Mr. Han is responsible for the company's strategic device ecosystem partnerships. He formerly oversaw sales and marketing of Microsoft's services and products across retailer, operator, educational and commercial channels. He began his career at Microsoft developing policies to balance customer satisfaction and ease of use alongside the company's intellectual-property interests. Previously, Mr. Han worked in strategy consulting and produced two documentary movies. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University.

Mr. Clark is vice president of Microsoft's worldwide Internet of Things device experience sales team. In this position, Mr. Clark is responsible for building Intelligent Systems capability and driving sales. He has held a number of executive positions including GM of Samsung Alliance and GM of operations sales excellence for the worldwide small, mid-market solutions and partner team, among others. He serves as Chairman of the Board for the Break Away Youth Development Program, an organization focused on youth development through athletic achievement.

Over 425 companies are exhibiting at the upcoming CES Asia including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, BMW, BYD, Carl Zeiss, Changhong Electric, China Mobile, Continental, Digital China, DJI, Dynaudio, Fossil/Misfit, Garmin, Gibson Brands, Goertek, Haier, Harman, Hisense, Honda, Huawei, Hyundai, JD.com, Konka Group, Mercedes-Benz, Monster, NavInfo, NEVS, Onkyo, OnStar, OtterBox, Pioneer, PPTV, Samsung, Scosche, Segway, Suning, Tencent, United States Postal Service, UPS, Valeo, Volvo, Voxx, Wacom and Yuneec. Ultimately, CES Asia 2017 is expected to draw more than 30,000 attendees and more than 1,100 global media to cover the latest tech innovation across 19 product categories, including major growth areas such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

