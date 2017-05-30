Award-winning event to feature keynotes from Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chaz Bono, Susan Cain, and Adam Grant, as well as top HR practitioners and thought leaders

WorkHuman.com to offer exclusive access to live conference updates and highlights

Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition solutions, today kicked off its WorkHuman 2017 conference. The award-winning annual HR event, taking place May 30-June 1 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, Ariz., is designed to help HR leaders learn how to create a more human workplace. The conference brings together the brightest stars in the growing community of human-focused advocates, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, "Seinfeld" and "Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and LGBTQ rights advocate and actor Chaz Bono, as well as some of the most admired thought leaders in the world.

The three-day conference features interactive sessions and thought-provoking keynotes and panels from five key content tracks: The ROI of Social Recognition, The Organization of the Future, The Crowdsourced Enterprise, Your Whole Self, and The Human Visionaries.

Session highlights include:

A conversation with Michelle Obama led by Steve Pemberton, chief diversity officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance and author

led by Steve Pemberton, chief diversity officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance and author Keynotes with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Seinfeld" and "Veep" actress, comedienne and producer; and Chaz Bono, LGBTQ rights advocate and actor. Both sessions will be moderated by Michelle Gielan, positive psychology researcher and best-selling author of Broadcasting Happiness.

Both sessions will be moderated by Michelle Gielan, positive psychology researcher and best-selling author of Shawn Achor, Harvard-trained researcher and New York Times best-selling author, and Christina Hall, vice president, global compensation and HR M&A at LinkedIn heading a session called The Correlation Between Social Recognition Experience and Retention of Key Employees

Susan Cain, Quiet Revolution co-founder and best-selling author -A Quiet Revolution: Changing How We Work, Lead and Innovate

Adam Grant, Wharton School professor and best-selling author - Originals: How Non-Conformists Rule the World

Eric Mosley, CEO and co-founder of Globoforce, and co-author of The Power of Thanks- How to Build a Positive Employee Experience in the Human Era

The action-packed lineup of keynotes, workshops, and panels is designed to educate and inspire attendees to build a more human workplace. Attendees will learn about topics such as the ROI of social recognition, the importance of the employee experience, and how to build diversity and inclusion from HR leaders at some of the world's most admired companies, including LinkedIn, Bank of America, and UnitedHealth Group.

For the full WorkHuman conference agenda, click here.

