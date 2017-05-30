sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2017 | 17:58
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 30

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Weaver
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1 pence each
Identification CodeGB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of shares from Giles Weaver's personal holding to his ISA and the ISA of his wife, Rosamund Weaver.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.01375113,584

Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.0137535,000
d)Aggregated information

Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA:

Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)Aggregated Total
£3.01375113,584£342,313.78

Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:

Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)Aggregated Total
£3.0137535,000£105,481.25

Total of transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA and transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:

Price(s)Aggregated Volume(s)Aggregated Total
£3.01375148,584£447,795.03
e)Date of the transaction26 May 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

30 May 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800


© 2017 PR Newswire