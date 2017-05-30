EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 30
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Weaver
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|Identification Code
|GB0033862573
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from Giles Weaver's personal holding to his ISA and the ISA of his wife, Rosamund Weaver.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA:
Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:
|d)
|Aggregated information
Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA:
Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:
Total of transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA and transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA:
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 May 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
30 May 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800