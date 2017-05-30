EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Giles Weaver

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

b) LEI 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Identification Code GB0033862573

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from Giles Weaver's personal holding to his ISA and the ISA of his wife, Rosamund Weaver.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA: Price(s) Volume(s) £3.01375 113,584 Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA: Price(s) Volume(s) £3.01375 35,000

d) Aggregated information Transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA: Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) Aggregated Total £3.01375 113,584 £342,313.78 Transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA: Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) Aggregated Total £3.01375 35,000 £105,481.25 Total of transfer to Giles Weaver's ISA and transfer to Rosamund Weaver's ISA: Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) Aggregated Total £3.01375 148,584 £447,795.03

e) Date of the transaction 26 May 2017