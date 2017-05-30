SPIRIT DSP, the voice and video over IP software engines provider serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today its VideoMost video conferencing product compatibility with Skype for Business (ex. Microsoft Lync). Interoperability means Skype for Business users can join VideoMost video conferences, and VideoMost users can add SfB and Lync users into video meetings. Skype and VideoMost users join the same video meeting with one click and enjoy native video and content layouts.

VideoMost interoperates with video conferencing solutions from different vendors. In addition to SfB compatibility VideoMost supports all popular communication protocols and international standards including H.323, H.239, SIP, BFCP, VNC, XMPP, H.264, G.7xx, WebRTC, and delivers interoperability with legacy video conferencing hardware, including Polycom, Cisco, Avaya and Huawei, and integration with open source software ecosystem. VideoMost works in any popular browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari) and is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms providing 16 interactive video windows on a smartphone screen. VideoMost also includes complete mobile instant messenger that provides all standard features of popular messaging apps for personal and corporate communications. VideoMost SDK licensing helps service providers and software developers significantly reduce time-to-market.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

