Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, today announced that the company has been invited to present at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference being held on June 6-9, 2017 in New York City.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 8.30 AM EST. It will be followed immediately by a breakout session at 9.00 AM EST.

Dr. Gerard Soula, Adocia's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Stephen Daly, US General Manager, will be available to participate in one-to-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of diabetes, featuring four clinical-stage products and six preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 11, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

