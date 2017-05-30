Aspergillosis Pipeline Market Global Analysis and Therapeutics Development H1 2017 Report now Available at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aspergillosis-Pipeline Review, H1 2017" provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Aspergillosis (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

Aspergillosis is an infection or allergic response due to the Aspergillus fungus. Symptoms include cough, fever, headaches, general ill feeling (malaise), weight loss and chest pain. The predisposing factors include weakened immune system, low white blood cell level, asthma and long-term corticosteroid therapy. Treatment includes oral corticosteroids, antifungal and surgery.

Aspergillosis (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Aspergillosis and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2, 5, 19 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 2 and 3 molecules, respectively. Aspergillosis (Infectious Disease) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Companies discussed in this report include Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Biosergen AS, Cidara Therapeutics Inc, F2G Ltd, Hsiri Therapeutics LLC, iCo Therapeutics Inc., Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, Merck & Co Inc, Nanomerics Ltd, Novabiotics Ltd, Pulmatrix Inc, Pulmocide Ltd, Scynexis Inc, Sealife PHARMA GMBH, Sigma-Tau SpA, Vical Inc, Visterra Inc

Drug Profiles Discussed In Report amphotericin B, Amphotericin B sodium, APX-001, APX-001A, ASP-9726, Aspergillus fumigatus vaccine=, BSG-005, C-001, C-016, CD-101, celastrol, Cellullar Immunotherapy for Viral Infections and Fungal Infections, F-901318, itraconazole, KB-425796C, MDN-0018, NP-339, PC-945, posaconazole, PTX-3, SCY-078, SLP-0901, SLP-0904, Small Molecule for Aspergillosis, Small Molecules for Aspergillosis and Candidiasis, Small Molecules for Fungal Infections, Small Molecules for Fungal Infections, Small Molecules for Invasive Aspergillosis, Vaccine to Target Glucosylceramide for Fungal Infections, VIS-FNG, VL-2397

