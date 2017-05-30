Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, today announced that six abstracts supporting the application of its proprietary BioChaperone technology for the development of innovative diabetes treatments have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association 77th Scientific Sessions from June 9-13, 2017 in San Diego, CA.

"We are pleased to be featuring a strong and varied set of data from our programs at this year's ADA Scientific Sessions, which gathers global leaders dedicated to improving the life of people with diabetes. This gives us the opportunity to showcase the significant progress that the company has made, particularly with our lead phase 3-ready program BioChaperone Lispro," commented Gérard Soula, Adocia's Chairman and CEO. "We are also very excited to share promising data from two of our earlier-stage programs, BioChaperone Glucagon and our BioChaperone-enabled combinations of glargine and GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Details of the six accepted abstracts on programs based on BioChaperone technology are presented below:

Poster #964: Ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) Improves Postprandial Blood Glucose (PPG) Excursions vs. Insulin Lispro (LIS) in a 14-Day Treatment Study in Subjects with Type 1 Diabetes (T1DM)



Presenting Author: Dr. Tim Heise, MD

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM

Location: Hall B



Additionally, findings from this study will also be showcased in a moderated poster discussion session titled, "Insulins with a 'Twist'" on Sunday June 11, 2017 12:00 PM 1:00 PM PDT in Hall B. During this session, moderators will share valuable outlook on advances in insulin development.

Poster #994: Ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) Improves Postprandial Blood Glucose (PPG) Control vs. Insulin Lispro (LIS) in a 14-Day Treatment Study in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM)



Presenting Author: Dr. Tim Heise, MD

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Hall B

Poster #996: Proportional Dose-Exposure Relationship of Ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro (BCLIS) in Healthy Japanese Subjects



Presenting Author: Dr. Gregory Meiffren, PhD

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Hall B

Poster #1150: Preclinical efficacy of a stable aqueous formulation of human glucagon with BioChaperone technology (BC GLU)



Presenting Author: Dr. Gregory Meiffren, PhD

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Hall B

Poster #1153: BioChaperone technology enables rhGlucagon aqueous formulation for use in rescue and dual hormone artificial pancreas (DHAP)



Presenting Author: Dr. Olivier Soula, PhD, MBA

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Hall B

Poster #1029: BioChaperone technology enables the development of glargine-liraglutide and glargine-dulaglutide combinations



Presenting Author: Dr. Rémi Soula, PhD, MBA

Session: Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology-Insulins

Date and Time: Saturday, June 10 at 11:30 AM 12:30 PM PDT

Location: Hall B

About the ADA Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions offers researchers and health care professionals from around the globe an exclusive opportunity to share ideas and gain knowledge about the recent advances in diabetes research, treatment, and care. Attendees will have access to more than 3,000 original research presentations, take part in thought-provoking speaking engagements with leading diabetes experts, and expand their professional networks.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment of diabetes, featuring four clinical-stage products and six preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin Lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

