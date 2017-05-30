Technavio's latest report on the global cloud-based training software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global cloud-based training software market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (IT, education, and BFSI) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Cloud-based training software is an application that delivers, tracks, and manages all online and instructor-led training programs on the cloud. Technavio analysts forecast the global cloud-based training software market to grow to USD 1,571.4 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global cloud-based training software market according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Emergence of mobile learning

Increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning

Incorporation of social media in training software

The increasing use of mobile devices in various talent management processes is encouraging vendors to launch training-specific mobile apps and mobile-friendly websites. The increased adoption of smartphones across several organizations through the bring your own device (BYOD) program has encouraged organizations to increase the adoption of m-learning solutions.

"Vendors in the cloud-based training software market have introduced cloud technology that can be accessed with the help of mobile devices and enterprise-wide mobile apps instead of browser apps," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Gamification is being adopted by a number of organizations to incentivize employees and improve their performance in different areas. Organizations use a reward system and make the use of points, leaderboards, levels, and achievement badges to encourage employees to engage in the desired behavior by taking advantage of humans' general psychological affinity for gaming and playing.

With advances in technology, corporates are looking at e-learning as fun, and offer various games to make learners imbibe necessary skills and achieve the preset learning outcomes. This is creating a huge opportunity for training management software vendors to develop such training software that incorporates gamification features.

Cloud-based training software vendors are increasingly incorporating elements of social learning in their offerings. Social learning can be referred to an informal mode of learning through discussions, blogs, posts, and other social learning platforms. Through these social networking sites, learners interact and share content with each other, making the learning process interesting and also keeps the learning environment fun, yet professional.

"The availability of social media learning through cloud-based training is encouraging interaction among learners while providing an atmosphere of competitiveness. This is driving the adoption of social media learning solution on a wide scale, thereby driving the market growth," says Ishmeet.

