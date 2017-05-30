Latin American IT Industry Shifts Investments to Unified Communications and Enterprise Mobility Management by 2018

To leverage growth opportunities, vendors must align their plans with customer priorities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team

SAO PAULO, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The information technology (IT) industry in Latin America is growing fast as companies leverage digital transformation for efficiency and expansion. Demand is strengthening across market segments, including big data and analytics (BDA), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), data center services, Internet of Things (IoT), managed security services (MSS), and mobile device management (MDM). While investment focus in 2016 was on cybersecurity and technologies that support cost reduction, by 2018, this will shift to technologies that enable competitive advantages, such as unified communication and collaboration (UCC) and enterprise mobility management (EMM).

"Since IT solutions are no longer exclusive to the IT sector or department, solution providers need to be as consultative as possible to provide solutions that best fit the client's strategic objectives," said Digital Transformation Program Manager Renato Rosa. "Integration between cloud computing, IoT and analytics will drive significant business value, and vendors must make plans aligned with their clients' specific business needs and priorities."

Latin America Outlook of the Information Technology Industry, 2017, a part of Frost & Sullivan's IT Services & Applications Growth Partnership Service program, finds that IT industry revenues in Latin America will grow by 20.3 percent from 2016 to 2017.

"As business becomes more digital, security becomes more critical for operations, driving growth in markets such as MSS and analytics applied to security," observed Rosa. "However, user concerns regarding security and transparency, inadequate connectivity infrastructure, and scarcity of tech experts still hinder investments in IT outsourcing, especially cloud computing."

Nevertheless, opportunities abound in the market:

The Latin American IaaS market is growing as vendors provide cloud services in public, private and hybrid models.

is growing as vendors provide cloud services in public, private and hybrid models. The data center services market in the region is reaching maturity, and user confidence in outsourcing infrastructure to a third party is increasing with the steady realization of its benefits.

market in the region is reaching maturity, and user confidence in outsourcing infrastructure to a third party is increasing with the steady realization of its benefits. The industrial IoT market is evolving, especially in the manufacturing and automotive verticals.

market is evolving, especially in the manufacturing and automotive verticals. BDA is emerging as a mainstream technology across industry verticals that are seeking to harness the power of data from a variety of sources. BDA providers should focus on educating the market, clarifying the benefits, risks and returns on investments.

"Data is becoming the most valuable asset for any company, and the growth of IoT will generate even more data to be tracked by companies on a daily basis," added Rosa. "In this context, it is expected that investments in cloud computing to process and store this data; big data analytics to extract the data value; and security to protect the data, will steadily rise."

