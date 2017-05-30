KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 30 May 2017, 18 h

Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dated 26 May 2017, which states that FMR LLC (Fidelity), as a result of a net purchase of shares, now has crossed the reporting threshold of 3%.

Content of the notification

The notification contains following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: FMR LLC (Fidelity)

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 25 May 2017

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 372 082

Notified details: see annex 1

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

" The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co, Inc, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED, STRATEGIC ADVISORS INC and FIAM LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. These undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power to vote the securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking."

The relevant notification is available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 50 51 - E-mail: wim.allegaert@kbc.be (mailto:wim.allegaert@kbc.be)

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.



KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager, Corporate

Communication/

Spokesperson

Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45







Press Office

Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01

Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15

Fax + 32 2 429 81 60

E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)







KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be







Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Annex 1:

Stemrechten Voting rights Vorige notificatie (aantal stemrechten)

Previous notification

(number of voting rights) Na de transactie

After the transaction Aantal stemrechten

Number of voting rights % van stemrechten

% of voting rights Gelinked aan effecten

Linked to securities Niet gelinked aan effecten

Not linked to securities Gelinked aan effecten

Linked to securities Niet gelinked aan effecten

Not linked to securities FMR LLC







* 0 - - - FMR Co., Inc. * 9 184 625 - 2.20% - Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company * 851 929 - 0.20% - FIAM LLC * 762 439 - 0.18% - FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED * 1 777 052 - 0.42% - STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC * 46 - 0.00% * Totaal

Total 12 576 091 - 3.01% -

B) Equivalente financiele instru-menten (equivalent financial instruments) None

* Indien het aandeelhouderschap beneden de laagste drempel is gevallen, kan de kennisgever ervoor opteren geen cijfers in te vullen.

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, the company has the option of not entering any numbers in this scheme.

Press release KBC Group dd 30-05-2017 (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2108444/800808.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

