The Botswana Power Corporation has issued an Expression of Interest to select a partner for the creation of an IPP joint venture company. Cooperation proposals must be submitted by June 14.

Botswana state-owned electric utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) is planning to build a 100 MW solar power plant at an unspecified location in Botswana in conjunction with the local Ministry of Minerals, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE).

The company is now seeking a potential partner for the project through an Expression of Interest it issued on May ...

