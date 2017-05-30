OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Multiple Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) members were winners at the Manufactured Housing Institute's (MHI) national convention.

Millstone Pond manufactured home community in Lenox Township, on the southeast side of Michigan, owned by Landquest Properties, was awarded the Land-Lease Community of the Year-Midwest. This is the second time Millstone Pond has won a coveted MHI community of the year award, the first was in 2005.

"Millstone Pond is a great representation of a well-designed and thoughtful manufactured home community and we are happy they were recognized by their peers with such a prestigious award," said Darren Ing, director of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association.

Another winner at the national MHI conference was MMHA member Champion Home Builders. Champion was recognized for innovation in multiple manufactured and modular home designs, including the 499 square-foot Vista, to be rolled out in northern Michigan this summer.

According to Bruce Thelen, vice president of sales at Champion Home Builders, the one bedroom, one bathroom vacation home floor plan incorporates many modern trends including a full-size kitchen with high-end finishes like a 30" Euro range hood, a pot-filler faucet over the cooktop, a stainless steel farmhouse sink; transom windows, a spacious covered porch and an upper balcony featuring a glass railing.

"Today's home buyers demand innovative designs that reflect current housing trends showcased in the media," said Thelen. "The Vista is part of our Contemporary Cottage Series which was developed jointly with Sun Communities. To be recognized for excellence in design by our peers is an honor, and we are excited to share these new homes with our customers."

Additional MMHA members who took home awards from the conference include Adventure Homes, Clayton Homes, Commodore Homes, Sun Communities and 21st Mortgage Company.

"The real winners are not just our members but the home buyers of Michigan," said Ing. "These awards establish that manufactured homes and their communities are viable, affordable options for people looking for customizable housing options."

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home to MMHA members. For more information, visit www.michhome.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/30/11G139943/Images/MMHA_s_Champion_Home_Builder_award_winning_Vista_v-07701201a853a24e9bb5f37093ac25cc.jpg

For more information:

Gretchen A. Monette

All Seasons Communications

586-752-6381

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com