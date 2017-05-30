Leading global chargeback management and dispute resolution experts receive Customer Choice Award for Best Chargeback Management Solution at the 2017 CNP Awards

Chargebacks911, the internationally-renowned leader for risk mitigation known as The Chargeback Company in Europe, has won the Customer Choice Award for Best Chargeback Management Solution at the 2017 CNP Awards, for the second consecutive year.

The tangible results delivered by Chargebacks911's technology, coupled with its unparalleled customer service, secured the online vote of customers who once again selected the company as their favored choice for chargeback management.

"We're honored that the public has chosen us as their preferred chargeback management provider for the second year in a row," explained Monica Eaton-Cardone, co-founder and COO of Chargebacks911. "The real vindication for an industry solution lies in the difference it makes to customers, and the industry has made its voice heard by voting for Chargebacks911 as its chosen global specialist for chargeback defense, management, mitigation and compliance."

"As e-commerce and mobile payments continue to grow, retailers have a growing array of companies-new and old-bringing new technologies to bear to meet the challenges of accepting card-not-present transactions. That range of potential partners is reflected in this year's CNP Awards," said D.J. Murphy, editor-in-chief and co-founder of CardNotPresent.com and the CNP Expo.

Chargebacks911 was among illustrious winners Kount, Ingenico ePayments and BluePay. It has powered over $1 billion in revenue recovery for clients in 87 countries, growing to 400+ worldwide employees, with corporate offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Chargebacks911 is the only service provider to guarantee long-term, sustainable ROI, helping international clients grow their business by focusing energies on obtaining new clients and maintaining existing relationships.

About Chargebacks911

Chargebacks911 and The Chargeback Company provide cutting-edge, highly-scalable enterprise solutions and specialized consulting for chargeback compliance, risk mitigation, and dispute management to acquirers, card issuers, and large-scale merchants. The company's dynamic technologies and tactical data analysis help decrease the negative impacts of chargebacks and disputes, thereby increasing customer retention and revenues.

