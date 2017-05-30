Global Pressure Vessels Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global pressure vessels market to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pressure vessels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pressure vessels.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development in petrochemical and chemical industry in India. Chemical manufacturing requires a complex series of processes from cooling, condensing, and heating for separation and evaporation in the industry. All these applications need a pressure vessel installed. The Indian petrochemical and chemical industry have been growing tremendously due to the increased demand from process, manufacturing, and agricultural industry. Heat exchangers in these plants are required for transferring fluids from one process to another in the chemical industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment. Pressure vessels help in optimizing the temperature of water and increases the energy efficiency of water treatment plant. Therefore, an increase in such plants is expected to fuel the demand for global pressure vessels market.

Key vendors



Alfa Laval

Amec Foster Wheeler

Halliburton

Kelvion

Mitsubishi Hitachi

Other prominent vendors



CB&I

IHI Corporation

Kobelco

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

L&T

Doosan Mecatec

KNM Group

Samuel Pressure Vessel Group

Mersen

JSW

BELLELI ENERGY

NK

Springs Fabrication

Hanson

Suzhou THVOW Technology

Sunpower Technology

CIMC Group

China First Heavy Industries

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix

