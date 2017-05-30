sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pressure Vessels Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pressure Vessels Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global pressure vessels market to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pressure vessels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pressure vessels. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development in petrochemical and chemical industry in India. Chemical manufacturing requires a complex series of processes from cooling, condensing, and heating for separation and evaporation in the industry. All these applications need a pressure vessel installed. The Indian petrochemical and chemical industry have been growing tremendously due to the increased demand from process, manufacturing, and agricultural industry. Heat exchangers in these plants are required for transferring fluids from one process to another in the chemical industry.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is amplified demand for water and wastewater treatment. Pressure vessels help in optimizing the temperature of water and increases the energy efficiency of water treatment plant. Therefore, an increase in such plants is expected to fuel the demand for global pressure vessels market.

Key vendors

  • Alfa Laval
  • Amec Foster Wheeler
  • Halliburton
  • Kelvion
  • Mitsubishi Hitachi

Other prominent vendors

  • CB&I
  • IHI Corporation
  • Kobelco
  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
  • L&T
  • Doosan Mecatec
  • KNM Group
  • Samuel Pressure Vessel Group
  • Mersen
  • JSW
  • BELLELI ENERGY
  • NK
  • Springs Fabrication
  • Hanson
  • Suzhou THVOW Technology
  • Sunpower Technology
  • CIMC Group
  • China First Heavy Industries
  • Beijing Tianhai Industry

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qw4h9/global_pressure

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




