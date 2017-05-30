NORWALK, Conn., 2017-05-30 18:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2017, ending May 31, on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webast:



U.S. Participants 877.201.0168 International Participants 647.788.4901 Passcode 23076690 ?Webcast investor.factset.com/investors/audiocasts



An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at investor.factset.com for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will also be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until July 4, 2017 via the following telephone numbers: 800.585.8367 in the U.S. and 416.621.4642 internationally using passcode 23076690.



About FactSet



FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 85,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.



FactSet Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder 857.265.7523 Rima.hyder@factset.com Media Relations Contact: Amy Bowman 203.810.2144 Abowman@factset.com