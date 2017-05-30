

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest losses, extending their recent losing streak to four straight sessions. Fresh political worries surrounding Britain, Italy and Greece sapped investors' appetite for risk, as well as mounting tensions between North Korea and the West.



Greece has warned that its recovery would be thrown into doubt if Brussels blocked a debt deal at the next meeting of euro area finance ministers. Media reports suggest that Athens may opt out of its next bailout payment if creditors cannot agree on debt relief.



Speculation over a possible early election in Italy intensified after rivals Matteo Renzi and Beppe Grillo edged closer to a deal on rewriting Italy's electoral law.



Bank stocks were under pressure after Deutsche Bank analysts cut their rating on regional banking stocks to 'Underweight.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.23 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.35 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.24 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.50 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.28 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, luxury car maker BMW finished down by 0.38 percent. The company has halted production of certain models this week because of a shortage of steering gears supplied by Robert Bosch.



Deutsche Bank weakened by 1.64 percent and Commerzbank surrendered 0.92 percent.



In Paris, Credit Agricole decreased 0.90 percent and Societe Generale forfeited 1.43 percent. BNP Paribas also finished lower by 0.08 percent.



In London, International Consolidated Airlines Group dropped 1.38 percent as British Airways grapples with a massive IT system failure over the weekend that led to hundreds of flights being canceled.



Ryanair Holdings rose 2.39 percent. The discount carrier said that the slump of the British currency after the Brexit vote will likely lead to a 5-7 percent decline in average ticket prices for the full financial year.



Barclays declined 1.16 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland lost 0.38 percent. Lloyds Banking Group dropped 0.86 percent and Standard Chartered surrendered 0.95 percent.



Eurozone economic confidence declined unexpectedly in May from a near decade high on weak services and retail sentiment, yet remained strong enough to signal a pick up in the growth momentum. The economic confidence index declined to 109.2 in May from a revised 109.7 in the previous month, survey results from the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The score was forecast to improve to 110 from April's initial reading of 109.6, which was the highest since August 2007.



Germany's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in May to its lowest level in six months, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent annually following 2 percent gain in April. Economists had forecast 1.6 percent inflation.



Germany's import price inflation remained stable in April, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. Import prices advanced 6.1 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of growth as seen in March. Economists had forecast the annual rate to accelerate to 6.3 percent.



Data showed that export prices climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.3 percent rise registered in March. Month-on-month, export prices gained 0.2 percent after staying flat a month ago.



French consumer confidence strengthened in May to the highest level in nearly ten years, while consumer spending rose for the first time in three months in April, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The consumer confidence index climbed to 102.0 in May from 100.0 in April.



Personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in April after rising by 0.2 percent in March. The increase matched economist estimates.



Additionally, the Commerce Department said personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in April after climbing by 0.3 percent in March. The spending growth also matched expectations.



U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in May, the second consecutive monthly decline, according to a report from the Conference Board. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 117.9, down from 119.4 in April. Economists expected a reading in the neighborhood of 119.5.



